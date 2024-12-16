Huge markets in Southeast Asian countries for NE states: DoNER Minister

Mumbai/Agartala, Dec 16 (IANS) DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said that there is a huge market for the northeastern states in Southeast Asian countries and the region has huge untapped resources.

Addressing the Northeast Trade and Investment Roadshow in Mumbai, Scindia said that northeastern states have the potential to generate 56,000 MW of hydropower and the region is ready for investment in diverse sectors.

The DoNER Minister said that during the past ten years, the number of airports increased from nine to seventeen while Rs 90,000 crore was invested in the railway sectors.

Adding that there are 5500 km of National highways, the Minister said that the region has been encircled by China, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Bhutan and Nepal making the region have huge scopes of trade and business.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the development of the northeast. After becoming Prime Minister Modi has given top priority for the development of the region.

Huge human resources have been developed in the region and such human resources are not available in the entire world,” Scindia told the gathering.

He said that each NE state has their own area of competence and each of the eight states has abandoned resources in varied sectors and this is the time for investment and to utilise the untapped resources.

The DoNER minister said that 35 local products of various northeastern states have got the coveted Geographical Indication (GI) registration, commonly known as the GI tag.

The Northeast Trade and Investment Roadshow was organised at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Colaba in Mumbai.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad K Sangma in their speeches highlighted the potentiality of their states and said there are huge scopes of investments in these states.

Tripura Chief Minister informed that the state’s estimated per capita income in 2024 is at an all-time high of Rs 1.77 lakh, compared to Rs 1.57 lakh in 2023.

"Tripura’s GSDP has grown at 8.9 per cent, making it the state with the second-highest GSDP growth rate in the northeast region.

We are making every effort to create an investor-friendly climate to utilise the state’s capacities and resources. The state government is adding new dimensions to industrial and basic infrastructure improvement across the state,” Saha said.

He said PM Modi’s HIRA model, focusing on Highways, the Internet, Railways, and Airways, has transformed connectivity.

Tripura Chief Minister further mentioned that the state government has established a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Sabroom in South Tripura District, which has already attracted significant interest from investors.

“There is enormous scope for industries utilizing indigenous resources such as rubber, bamboo, natural gas, agro-products, agar, food processing, tea, handicrafts, and tourism.

We have over 5 million agar trees spread across 2,000 hectares in the North District. We have also established a Rubber Park in Bodhjungnagar, with another one planned in the South District. Tripura boasts 21 species of bamboo and has launched a comprehensive bamboo policy,” Saha said.

The Northeast Trade and Investment Roadshow was organised by the Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region (MDoNER).

Monday’s Mumbai Roadshow marks the sixth event in the ongoing series, showcasing presentations from the eight northeastern states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.

