HP launches new gaming laptops with AMD processors in India

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) PC and printer major HP on Monday launched its latest gaming laptop portfolio, including the Omen 16 and Victus 16 with powerful AMD processors, in India.

The Omen 16 and the Victus 16 laptops are available at a starting price of Rs 1,14,999 and Rs 86,999, respectively.

"The new AMD powered line-up is designed to empower all types of gamers, offering unparalleled experiences whether they are immersed in gaming, unleashing their creativity, or focused on connecting,” Vickram Bedi, Senior Director (Personal Systems), HP India, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said that the new HP gaming portfolio with AMD processors is designed to meet the needs of gamers who want devices that can seamlessly handle demanding AAA games and deliver the performance needed for graphically intensive creative endeavours, multitasking, and accelerated 3D rendering.

The new Omen 16 comes equipped with AMD Ryzen 9 series processors and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPUs to enable strong performance, while Victus 16 comes with AMD Ryzen 7 series processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPUs for a superior gaming experience.

Both the laptops powered by AMD processors are equipped withupgraded OMEN Gaming Hub features and offers enhancements like performance mode and network booster, delivering a personalised experience for gamers.

The Omen 16 is engineered to enable more airflow with square vents and a top-hinge design for better thermal efficiency. Additionally, the QHD 240Hz display offers a high-resolution visual experience.

Further, the Victus 16 is the first-ever laptop to feature an RGB keyboard and three vents for better cooling. It is available in bold colour options, including mica silver and performance blue, offering a 1-Zone RGB keyboard option to showcase personal style as well.

