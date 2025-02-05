'How is it relevant now', Rohit Sharma dismisses questions about his future

Nagpur, Feb 6 (IANS) The constant questions over his poor form in Tests and the resultant doubts over his future in international cricket are becoming an irritant for India captain Rohit Sharma.

Rohit had looked totally out of form in the last two Test series against New Zealand and Australia. He returned to domestic cricket to set things in order but that too did not work out as he would have liked.

On Wednesday, asked how confident he was about his batting on returning to One-Day International cricket after the disappointing performance in BGT, the usually unflappable and laidback Rohit snapped and sounded irritated.

"What kind of a question is that? This is a different format, different times. As usual, as cricket, as we know, there will be ups and downs and I have faced a lot in my career so this is nothing new to me. We know every day is a fresh day, every series is a fresh series.

"So yeah, I'm looking forward to the challenge, not looking at what has happened in the past. So obviously for me, there is no reason to look behind too much. A lot of good things have happened as well, so it's important that I focus on what is coming up and what lies ahead for me and it is as simple as that, look to try and start the series on a high. Let's see what happens," said Rohit Sharma.

The India captain dismissed questions over his future and also reports that he has discussed his future with the national selectors.

"How is it relevant when I talk about my future plans sitting here where we have three ODI series and Champions Trophy coming in? The reports are going on for a number of years, but I'm not here to clarify those reports. For me right now, these three games here and then the Champions Trophy is very, very important. So my focus is on these games. We'll see what happens after," said Rohit.

