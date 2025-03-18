Houthis target US aircraft carrier for third time in 48 hours

Sanaa, March 18 (IANS) Yemen's Houthi group has targeted a US aircraft carrier in the northern Red Sea for the third time in the past 48 hours, as the US military launched fresh airstrikes on the Houthi-held capital Sanaa, said the group on Tuesday.

"We targeted the USS Harry Truman aircraft carrier in the northern Red Sea with two cruise missiles and two drones," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a statement aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

He also said that his group carried out another attack by launching "a cruise missile and four drones at an American destroyer" in the Red Sea.

"We affirm that we will not stop targeting all hostile targets in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea until the aggression against our country stops," said the spokesman, referring to the continuing US airstrikes on Houthi targets, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Monday, the US military conducted fresh airstrikes on targets in and around Sanaa and the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, according to al-Masirah TV.

Over the past two days, dozens of military sites and residential houses have been targeted and bombed by US fighter jets across Sanaa and several other northern and western provinces under Houthi control.

US President Donald Trump has vowed to continue air attacks until the Houthis stop attacking international shipping lines and ships.

Last week, the Houthi group announced that it would resume launching attacks against any Israeli ship in the Red Sea, Arabian Sea, the Gulf of Aden and the Bab al-Mandab Strait until the crossings of the Gaza Strip are reopened and aid allowed in.

Since November 2023, the Houthi group has launched dozens of drone and rocket attacks against Israel-linked ships and Israeli cities to show solidarity with Palestinians amid the ongoing Gaza violence. The attacks later expanded to include US and British ships after the US-British navy coalition started to intervene, launching air raids and missile strikes against Houthi targets to deter the group.

