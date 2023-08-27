Houthi artillery shelling kills 3 Yemenis in Taiz

Aden (Yemen), Aug 27 (IANS) At least three Yemeni people, including two children, were killed in an artillery attack carried out by Houthi militia in the country's southwestern province of Taiz, a government official told media.

"The Houthis randomly fired shells and targeted the residential village of Ghousha situated to the west of Taiz province, killing three people, including two children," the local government official said on Saturday on condition of anonymity.

He clarified that the Houthi shelling attack left 15 other people injured, predominantly women and children, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Houthi group, which controlled large swathes of northern Yemen, has not commented on the incident.

The province of Taiz has long been a battleground between military units loyal to Yemen's government and the Houthi rebels.

The recent shelling incident in Taiz adds to the ongoing sporadic fighting between the Yemeni government forces and Houthis across various regions of the war-torn Arab country.

The Yemeni government and Houthi group have engaged in multiple rounds of negotiations, but a comprehensive resolution to the years-long conflict remains elusive.

Yemen has been embroiled in a devastating civil war since 2014, with the Houthis fighting against the internationally-recognised Yemeni government.

The Saudi Arabia-led coalition intervened in the conflict in support of the Yemeni government in 2015.

