Housing society residents in Gurugram asked to vacate 'unsafe' towers within 15 days

Gurugram, March 20 (IANS) The Gurugram administration, on Thursday, directed the residents of three towers of the Chintels Paradiso condominium in Sector-109 to vacate them within 15 days or else the Disaster Management Act would be enforced, officials said.

Gurugram District Magistrate and Chairman of District Disaster Management Authority, Ajay Kumar, has directed orders to implement Section 163 of the Indian Civil Defence Code regarding the citizens living in these towers of the housing society to vacate their accomodation with immediate effect.

Section 163 of the Indian Civil Defence Code along with Section 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, have been imposed to prevent danger to human life, health and safety, in view of the imminent danger to life and property of the residents living in Towers A, B and C of the housing society.

The Disaster Management Act would empower authorities to forcibly vacate the buildings.

These towers' residents after vacating their flats must be handed over to the builder of the housing society, the DM order said.

In a report, Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) declared Towers A, B and C were unsafe to live in.

Towers D, E, F, G, J and H of the housing society have already been vacated.

Gurugram District Town Planner (Enforcement), Manish Yadav has been appointed as the nodal officer and duty magistrate to monitor the orders mandated by the District Magistrate.

It has also been said in the orders that the help of the police personnel can also be taken to comply with the orders.

The matter of payment of compensation to the residents/flat owners by the developer is being dealt with separately by the Special Investigation Team constituted in this matter.

The builder of the housing society has been directed to settle all the claims of all the allottees of the housing society in a time-bound manner.

"If anyone is found guilty of violating the orders issued, then action will be taken under Section 223 of the Indian Penal Code 2023 and Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and other legal provisions applicable," the orders stated.

On February 10, 2022, six floors of Tower D of the housing society collapsed partially, killing two residents.

There are nine towers in the housing society, of which all of them have been declared unsafe till now.

The district administration on the recommendations of IIT Delhi and the CBRI declared these towers of the housing society unsafe.

"These towers are unsafe and any unwanted incident can take place anytime. The builder would pay for the relocation of the residents. We cannot let people risk their lives," said a senior district administration official, requesting anonymity.

