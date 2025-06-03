Host City contract signed for Dubai 2025 Asian Youth Para Games

Dubai, June 3 (IANS) The countdown to the 5th Asian Youth Para Games has officially begun as the host city contract was signed between the Asian Paralympic Committee and Dubai Club for People of Determination, the Local Organising Committee for the Games. Majid Al Usaimi, the APC President, and Thani Juma Berregad, Chairman, Dubai Club for People of Determination, signed the contract on behalf of their respective organisations at the APC headquarters in Dubai, UAE.

To be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, the 5th Asian Youth Para Games will take place from December 7 to 14, 2025, in Dubai, UAE, featuring 11 sports.

This is the second time Dubai will host the Games – it first hosted the Asian Youth Para Games in 2017.

During the signing ceremony, Al Usaimi thanked His Highness for his commitment to the continuation of the Asian Youth Para Games, after the original host city, Tashkent, was unable to go ahead with staging the games, originally scheduled for October.

The APC President emphasised that this stance demonstrates the UAE and Dubai's commitment to supporting the People of Determination across all sectors.

Al Usaimi also thanked the Dubai Club for People of Determination's initiative to host this important Asian event, noting that the club has taken numerous stances under difficult circumstances, demonstrating its full commitment to the development of the international Paralympic movement.

He pointed out that the responsibility for continuing the Youth Games in the world's largest continent is one of the major objectives of the Asian Paralympic Movement.

“Our young athletes are among the most important investments on the Asian continent and globally. And we, at the Asian Paralympic Committee, seek to ensure the sustainability of our work to provide the best services for people of determination at the highest quality to achieve the organisation’s goals.”

"In this context, the Asian Paralympic Committee has raised the slogan to develop players from youth to professionals, charting a clear path to achieve this through various competitions throughout the season and training the cadres who work with the players, including classifiers and coaches," he said.

For his part, Berregad expressed his happiness at the Dubai Club for People of Determination hosting this important Games, indicating that they are up to the challenge of presenting an exceptional championship despite the short duration of the event.

"Over the years, the UAE and Dubai have gained a prestigious status by hosting many major and successful regional and international sporting events. They continue to enhance this image, offering the world amazing experiences and leaving an exemplary impact on the Asian stage."

"We are committed to delivering an exceptional edition by putting forth our utmost efforts to make the Games the strongest and best," he added.

