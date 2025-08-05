Hong Kong issues top rainstorm warning

Hong Kong, Aug 5 (IANS) The Hong Kong Observatory on Tuesday morning issued the black rainstorm warning signal, the fourth time within eight days.

This is the highest level in the observatory's three-tier heavy rain alert system. This indicates that heavy rain has fallen or is expected to fall generally over Hong Kong, exceeding 70 mm in an hour, and is likely to continue.

Due to seriously flooded roads and inclement weather conditions, people are advised to take shelter in a safe place. An emergency coordination centre of the Home Affairs Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government is in operation. The department has opened temporary shelters for needy people.

In light of the severe rainstorm, some public services and activities in the HKSAR have been suspended. Classes in all schools are suspended, reports Xinhua news agency.

Public general outpatient clinics and specialist outpatient clinics are closed. All court and tribunal hearings will be adjourned this morning.

Earlier on Saturday, the Hong Kong Observatory had issued the black rainstorm warning signal, the second time last week.

Due to the rainstorm, some public services and activities in the HKSAR were also suspended last week.

Public general outpatient clinics and specialist outpatient clinics were closed, and classes in all schools were suspended on Saturday. Hong Kong Wetland Park was also closed.

Meanwhile, the people are urged to avoid visiting country parks.

