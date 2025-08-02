Hong Kong issues black rainstorm warning signal again

Hong Kong, Aug 2 (IANS) The Hong Kong Observatory on Saturday issued the black rainstorm warning signal, the second time this week.

This means that heavy rain has fallen or is expected to fall generally over Hong Kong, exceeding 70 millimetres in an hour, and is likely to continue.

An emergency coordination centre of the Home Affairs Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government is in operation. The department has opened temporary shelters for needy people.

Due to the rainstorm, some public services and activities in HKSAR have been suspended, Xinhua news agency reported.

Public general outpatient clinics, specialist outpatient clinics are closed. Classes in all schools are suspended this afternoon. Hong Kong Wetland Park is closed. People are urged to avoid visiting country parks.

Earlier on July 29, the Hong Kong Observatory had issued its first black rainstorm warning signal of the year.

The black rainstorm warning signal indicated that widespread areas of Hong Kong have recorded or are expected to experience rainfall exceeding 70 mm per hour, with the heavy downpour likely to continue.

The Observatory noted that the strong thunderstorm activity associated with an extensive low-pressure trough has resulted in particularly intense rainfall on Lamma Island, where hourly precipitation has surpassed 100 mm.

Following the issuance of the signal, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government had activated its Emergency Coordination Centre under the Home Affairs Department. The department opened temporary shelter centres for individuals in need of emergency accommodation. The Education Bureau had advised schools to implement contingency measures to ensure the safety of students.

Meanwhile, at least 30 people were killed in the heavy rainstorms in Beijing.

The deaths occurred in Beijing's northern mountainous districts, with 28 in Miyun and two in Yanqing, the Beijing municipal flood control headquarters had said.

A total of 80,332 people had been relocated across the city, and the maximum rainfall was registered in Miyun, reaching 543.4 mm, according to local authorities.

The rainstorms damaged 31 road sections and disrupted the power supply in 136 villages.

In recent days, extreme and severe convective weather brought by warm, moist air from the edge of the subtropical high has occurred in Miyun and other areas in Beijing.

