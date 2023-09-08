Home guard who attempted self-immolation in Hyderabad succumbs

Hyderabad, Sep 8 (IANS) A home guard, who had attempted immolation in Hyderabad four days ago over not receiving his salary on time and harassment by seniors, succumbed on Friday.

M. Ravinder (36) had set himself ablaze after pouring petrol on Tuesday at Commandant Home Guard’s office near Goshamahal police stadium.

He went to the Commandant Home Guard’s office near Goshamahal police stadium on Tuesday and tried to inquire about payment of salary. Irked over not satisfactory reply from the officials concerned, he suddenly poured petrol on his body and set himself afire. Those present around him doused the fire.

Ravinder, who sustained 60 per cent burns, was rushed to Osmania General Hospital. When his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to DRDO Apollo Hospital. He was put on a ventilator but the efforts of doctors to save him proved futile and he breathed his last this morning.

The body was shifted to Osmania Hospital for autopsy.

The home guard had also complained of harassment by seniors. His family demanded action against the sub-inspector and constable, who were allegedly harassing him. His wife Sandhya alleged that the officials unlocked Ravinder’s phone and deleted the data.

Sandhya said her husband discharged his duties honestly for 17 years but he was forced to end his life by his seniors.

Union Minister for Tourism and State BJP president G. Kishan Reddy, who had visited DRDO Apollo Hospital on Thursday and met the family members of Ravinder, alleged that the BRS government failed to fulfil promises made to

home guards. He had demanded an inquiry into the self-immolation.

Kishan Reddy recalled that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had promised to improve working conditions of home guards and to treat home guards on par with the state government employees but nothing was done.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.