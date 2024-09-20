Home guard jawan dies during Cong yatra in MP, CM announces Rs 5 lakh relief

Bhopal, Sep 20 (IANS) A home guard jawan died during the 'Kisan Nyay Yatra' organised by the Madhya Pradesh Congress in Ujjain on Friday.

As the 'Nyay Yatra' was passing through Agar road in the city and was heading towards Ujjain district headquarters, the home guard, who was on duty, collapsed all of a sudden.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. As the per information, death occurred due to cardiac stroke. The deceased has been identified as Dharmendra Solanki (50).

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed condolence on his demise and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the deceased's family.

"The Madhya Pradesh government has given instructions to provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the bereaved family of the soldier who died while performing his duty," the Chief Minister said.

State Congress chief Jitu Patwari also expressed his condolences and urged the government to increase the compensation up to Rs 50 lakh.

"Madhya Pradesh government is providing financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs to his family. I request the Chief Minister to increase this amount to a minimum of Rs 50 lakhs. So that his family can manage their life in his absence," Patwari said.

On Friday, the opposition Congress organised 'Kisan Nyay Yatra' to push its demand for higher Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops in different parts of the state, including Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain.

MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari along with former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh led the 'yatra' in Indore, while veteran party leader Kamal Nath along with his son and ex-MP Nakul Nath participated in Chhindwara.

Senior party leader and former Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Ajay Singh lead the yatra in Bhopal. Other top leaders either lead the yatra in their respective home districts or join in adjoining districts.

