Wake Up Dead Man A Knives Out Mystery Twitter Review: Fans Hail Mystery Masterpiece from Daniel Craig

The latest installment in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out series, Wake Up Dead Man A Knives Out Mystery, has earned strong early praise and is already sparking buzz online. Daniel Craig returns as detective Benoit Blanc, this time investigating a chilling murder set within a church community. Unlike its predecessors, which leaned more on eccentric humor, this third chapter embraces a darker and gothic tone with themes of faith, hypocrisy, and redemption.

The film made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it was greeted with positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Many on X, formerly Twitter, are calling it the sharpest entry in the franchise yet. Viewers praised its brooding atmosphere, Edgar Allan Poe-inspired storytelling, and standout performances from Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, and Josh Brolin. Social media reactions range from calling it “the most emotional Knives Out film” to “a murder mystery masterpiece.”

This early wave of enthusiasm is important because the film will follow a unique release pattern. Wake Up Dead Man will have a two week theatrical run beginning November 26 before arriving on Netflix worldwide on December 12. Netflix has usually minimized theater releases for its films, but director Rian Johnson pushed for a bigger presence on the big screen. His argument was that the communal thrill of watching a mystery unfold is best enjoyed in theaters before audiences revisit it at home.

The strategy is designed to capture both the energy of a box office release and the reach of global streaming. For audiences, it offers the choice of experiencing the gothic visuals and suspense in cinemas or waiting for the comfort of Netflix.

Wake Up Dead Man is more than just another installment in the Knives Out saga. It is both a gripping mystery and a showcase of how streaming platforms and theaters can work together. The early reviews suggest this film could be remembered not only as the franchise’s boldest chapter but also as a turning point for hybrid releases.

'Wake Up Dead Man' Review: Rian Johnson's Latest Puzzlebox Takes Benoit Blanc to Church on an Unholy Whodunit [A-] by @ryanmcquade77 #TIFF50 https://t.co/CiR1nYw7F9 — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) September 7, 2025

‘Wake Up Dead Man’ Review: Rian Johnson’s Third Knives Out Mystery Is a Darker, Poe-Inspired Tale for the Age of Disinformation - Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc is still up to his wily best, Josh O'Connor makes for an excellent suspect and would-be partner https://t.co/mASITntV1F pic.twitter.com/HUipnzz3Xp — George Roussos (@baphometx) September 7, 2025

WAKE UP DEAD MAN is one of the better Knives Out installments! Daniel Craig has never been better! Josh O’ Connor is a standout! Whole ensemble has great dynamics! Goes back to its roots on the mystery keeping you guessing! 9/10 #TIFF #tiff50 #WakeUpDeadMan #review pic.twitter.com/r4NuXXIvtk — Josh Blumenkranz@TIFF50 (@moviebuddyjb) September 7, 2025

real cinema is back My ★★★★½ review of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery on @letterboxd: https://t.co/XBqXxJvVT7 — isha (@scriptedcore) September 7, 2025