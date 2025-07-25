Vanessa Kirby and Partner Paul Rubil Engaged? Everything to Know About Their Relationship

Wearing a sleeveless, glittering green gown with a mock turtle neckline and geometric designs crisscrossing it, Vanessa Kirby announced her pregnancy at the Fantastic Four: First Steps photocall in Mexico on May 31. The celebrity placed her palm lightly on her stomach as she posed.

She paired the outfit with strappy sandal shoes and had her long blond hair down. She was wearing brilliant eyeshadow, a nude lip, and a radiant, bronzed beauty palette. Kirby had multiple silver rings on her hands and a pair of silver hoops in her ears.

According to a 2010 New York Times story, Paul Rabil was born and raised in Maryland to parents Allan and Jean Anne Rabil, who were both art teachers at Catholic schools and employed at an aerospace business. Early on, they urged him to participate in sports. He was a talented athlete overall, but his passion for lacrosse propelled him to play in the National Lacrosse League and Major League Lacrosse. He played for John Hopkins University while he was a college student.

He went on to become the president and co-founder of the Premier Lacrosse League. In addition, he founded Rabil Companies and serves as a partner with Rabil Ventures. Prior to his association with Kirby, Rabil briefly dated actress Eiza Gonzalez, following his marriage to Kelly Berger from 2014 to 2017.

When they were spotted strolling about New York City in October 2022, they were initially connected. They met in Des Moines, Iowa, according to Rabil's November 2023 Instagram memorial to Kirby, which featured a carousel of images. "Life is far better, more purposeful, and more beautiful with you," he captioned the photo, saying, "from the very minute we first met in Des moines, around the world, and back." The couple was said to have become engaged in December 2024. They haven't formally verified the news, though.

