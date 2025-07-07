Superman Movie 2025: OTT Partner, Runtime, Box Office Prediction, Release Date, and More!

It's time for DC vs. Marvel fan wars to take over the internet again, as both companies are churning out two films within two weeks' time. It's DC's turn to kickstart the competition with Superman, directed by James Gunn. There have been a lot of origin films for this superhero, but this one is proving to be extremely special, and the marketing content released so far has increased the hype fans have for this movie.

But die-hard DC comic fans and those who have followed the DC cinematic universe will already know this story. However, James Gunn's fresh treatment of one of the most beloved superheroes in the world is likely the primary reason for the significant increase in advanced bookings for Superman.

Superman Movie 2025 OTT Partner Revealed and Other Details!

DC has significant stakes in Superman, and its success will undoubtedly be of greater importance to them. Superman runs for 2 hours and 9 minutes, just enough time for Gunn and his team to deliver what they intended. James Gunn is now in charge of DC, and his first retelling of Superman's story will be a good way to see how he does.

Superman's result will also help DC greenlight further projects, as whatever they have tried so far didn't really result in much in terms of box-office results. While it's inevitable to draw comparisons with Marvel, projections indicate that Superman's opening weekend could range from $130 million to $175 million.

The numbers heavily rely on the positive word-of-mouth generated by the film, and DC is eager for audiences to adore Superman, aiming for a $200 million opening weekend if all goes well.

Coming to Superman's streaming partner, the movie might be available for rent on multiple other platforms in the U.S. months after its release. However, it's important to acknowledge that MAX (formerly HBO MAX) has become the digital home for all DC movies. So, it can be expected that this James Gunn film will eventually land on the OTT platform MAX and JioHotstar in India (MAX-DC content is available there).