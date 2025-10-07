The Smashing Machine Box Office: Dwayne Johnson’s WWE Biopic Opens in Disaster

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s latest movie, The Smashing Machine, has opened to unexpectedly weak numbers, marking the lowest box office debut of his career.

The biopic, directed by Benny Safdie, earned just $6 million domestically on its opening weekend, well below expectations and Johnson’s usual standards. Despite being praised by critics for his performance and the film’s emotional depth, the commercial reception has faltered.

Johnson responded to the disappointing opening with humility and gratitude, saying that while box office returns are beyond one’s control, a performance and commitment to the craft are not. He expressed deep pride in the role and thanked those who supported the film.

The Smashing Machine tells the intense, troubled story of MMA legend Mark Kerr, portraying his athletic highs, personal struggles with addiction, and struggles with relationships. The film premiered earlier this year at the Venice Film Festival and earned a standing ovation, but its box office journey is proving tougher than anticipated.

This underperformance may affect Johnson’s prospects in awards season, especially his hopes for Oscar recognition. Yet he remains optimistic, focusing on the impact of the role and acknowledging the challenge of balancing art and commercial success in today’s marketplace.