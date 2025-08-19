Matthew Perry Birth Anniversary: Who Is Jasveen Sangha, the ‘Ketamine Queen’ in His Death Probe?

A woman accused of selling drugs that resulted in the death of Friends star Matthew Perry has agreed to plead guilty, according to US officials. Jasveen Sangha, 42, known as 'Ketamine Queen,' will plead guilty to five federal crimes in Los Angeles, including trafficking ketamine that resulted in death or serious damage. She had originally been charged with nine charges. During a raid, authorities recovered dozens of ketamine vials from her Los Angeles home, which prosecutors claimed was a drug-selling operation.

Matthew Perry, 54, was discovered dead in the jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home in October 2023. The coroner found that the acute effects of ketamine were the cause of death. Jasveen Sangha has dual citizenship in the United States and the United Kingdom. She was born in Britain and reared in the United States.

She graduated from Calabasas High School in 2001. She received a Bachelor's degree in social sciences from the University of California, Irvine, in 2005 and subsequently worked at Merrill Lynch, as reported by NBC News. Sangha earned an MBA from London's Hult International Business School in 2010.

Sangha was described as the chief financial officer of the Stiletto Nail Bar, a Studio City salon that shuttered. Federal authorities claim she has been selling ketamine and other narcotics since at least 2019 and has converted her home into a "stash house." According to ABC7, one of her clients, Cody McLaury, died of a ketamine overdose after buying narcotics from her in 2019.

Jasveen Sangha's Role in Matthew Perry's Death, Explained!

Following a communication from McLaury's sister, Sangha apparently looked up whether ketamine could be listed as a cause of death. She allegedly conducted an underground drug operation from her North Hollywood home, selling ketamine and other narcotics to a number of clients, including A-list celebrities.

In October 2023, Sangha became the primary supplier of ketamine to Eric Fleming, a Matthew Perry acquaintance, selling approximately 15 vials for approximately $11,000 (Rs 9.13 lakh) over two weeks. Perry died four days after selling 25 vials to him for $6,000 (Rs 4.98 lakh). After Perry died, Sangha allegedly instructed Fleming to "delete all our messages" before posting a highlight clip from Tokyo on Instagram around two weeks later.

A check of her residence turned up 79 vials of ketamine, 1.5 kg of methamphetamine pills, psilocybin mushrooms, cocaine, and bogus prescription medicines. Investigators also discovered footage of Sangha "cooking" ketamine into powder.

Sangha was initially arrested in March 2024 in a separate federal narcotics case and was released on $100,000 (Rs 83 lakh) bond when accused of Perry's killing. She has been in federal detention since August 2024 and is anticipated to submit a formal plea soon. The Justice Department says she faces up to 65 years in federal prison.