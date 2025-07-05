Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Collection: $100M Milestone Achieved

The highly anticipated Jurassic World Rebirth has made a significant impact at the box office, crossing the $100 million mark globally with a total of $104.6 million earned worldwide. The film's impressive opening weekend numbers have set the tone for a blockbuster run, with strong performances in key markets around the globe. In India, the film earned ₹9 crore on its first day, showcasing its massive appeal.

A Promising Start in India

In India, Jurassic World Rebirth has opened with grandeur, beating some Bollywood releases. Based on industry monitor Sacnilk, the film collected ₹9 crore on its opening day, indicating its huge popularity. Occupancy rates for the movie were good, at 28.87% and 26.53% in 3D and 2D formats, respectively. Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru had the maximum number of shows, with Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Pune, and Bengaluru having the maximum occupancy among English-speaking audiences.

Global Achievement

The international performance of the film is also impressive, breaking the $100 million barrier at $104.6 million earned by Thursday. Jurassic World Rebirth has opened in 70 overseas markets, including India, and reached number one in nearly all major markets. The movie opened in China to $6.1 million on Friday, with $21.9 million earned in three days. Other significant markets are South Korea, Australia, the UK, and Ireland, where the movie has done very well.

Successful Openings in Main Markets

The movie has registered impressive openings in some major markets. Mexico saw it hit $4.3 million, while Germany collected $2.1 million under a heatwave. Spain's $800K Thursday was the year's second-highest Thursday gross. Brazil recorded its highest franchise debut with $700K, and Chile achieved an all-series high with $500K. Taiwan ($1.1M), Thailand ($1.2M), UAE ($400K), Colombia ($500K), and the Netherlands ($500K) also made big opening numbers.

A Standalone Sequel

Jurassic World Rebirth is a standalone sequel to Jurassic World Dominion (2022) and the fourth film of the Jurassic World series. The movie boasts an ensemble cast, such as Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey. With its interesting storyline and breathtaking visuals, Jurassic World Rebirth will have audiences glued to the screens globally.

In summary, Jurassic World Rebirth has been a major hit at the box office, with record-breaking figures in India and internationally. Its massive openings across major markets and positive reception from the public are indications that it is a welcome new addition to the Jurassic franchise.

