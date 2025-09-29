Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Movie: Box Office, OTT Partner, Streaming Date, and More

The anime blockbuster Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle has taken the global box office by storm and fans are now eager to know when and where they can watch it online. Here is everything we know so far about its performance, streaming platform and expected release window.

The film opened in Japan in July 2025 and later expanded worldwide through Sony Pictures and Crunchyroll. It is the first installment of a planned trilogy that will adapt the intense Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotouge’s hit manga. Within days of release, the movie became an international sensation.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Movie Box Office and Streaming Details!

In the United States, it collected an estimated 70 million dollars during its opening weekend, setting a new record for an anime film in the market. Globally, it has already crossed 600 million dollars, becoming the highest grossing Japanese film ever. Fans and critics have praised its breathtaking animation, powerful action sequences and faithful adaptation of one of the manga’s most dramatic storylines.

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki and produced by Ufotable, the film features returning voice actors such as Natsuki Hanae and Akari Kitō. The studio chose to adapt the Infinity Castle arc as a theatrical trilogy rather than a television season because of its cinematic scale and emotional depth.

As for streaming, the movie’s digital debut is not expected to happen in 2025. Crunchyroll, which handled its international distribution, is the most likely platform to stream the film once it leaves theatres. Industry insiders suggest that the streaming release will probably arrive in 2026, as the studio plans to keep the movie exclusive to theatres throughout this year to maximise its box office run. Anime films often arrive on streaming platforms four to six months after theatrical release, but given Infinity Castle’s extraordinary success, its window may be longer than usual.

For now, fans who want to experience the first part of the Infinity Castle saga will need to watch it in theatres, where it continues to dominate box office charts. Official streaming details, including an exact release date, are expected to be announced closer to 2026.

The success of this film has also created high anticipation for the remaining two parts of the trilogy, which are expected to continue the story with the same high production values and emotional depth that have made Demon Slayer a global phenomenon.