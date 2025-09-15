Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office: Anime Film Shatters Records with Rs.40 Crore Haul!

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has struck gold in India, proving once again that anime has a growing and passionate fan base in the country. The film opened to packed shows across multiple languages and registered an impressive performance over its first weekend.

According to early estimates, the movie grossed over Rs.40 crore in India during its opening weekend, marking one of the strongest debuts for an international animated film. The combination of its massive global hype, the popularity of the Demon Slayer franchise, and the growing demand for anime content in India fueled its success.

The release strategy, which included dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu alongside Japanese with subtitles, helped expand its reach to a wider audience beyond metro cities. Youth turnout, especially in South India and urban centers like Mumbai and Delhi, contributed significantly to the box office numbers.

With its strong start, trade analysts expect Infinity Castle to continue drawing crowds during weekdays and pick up momentum again in the second weekend. If the current trend holds, the film could go on to become the highest-grossing anime release ever in India, surpassing even the records set by Mugen Train.

For anime fans in the country, the success of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle marks a cultural milestone, signaling a new era for Japanese animation in Indian cinemas.