Holi procession and Friday prayers conclude peacefully amid tight security in Sambhal

Sambhal, March 14 (IANS) The festival of Holi is being celebrated with joy and enthusiasm across the country. The festivities coincided with Friday prayers, which prompted heightened security measures to ensure peace and order in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in Sambhal, where last year a riot took place in which four people were killed.

Holi celebrations in Sambhal have remained peaceful and the planned processions on the festival were taken out across the city without any problem.

At the same time, namaz was also offered in different mosques in the city. At 2:30 p.m., worshippers gathered at the Shahi Jama Masjid to offer prayers on the second Friday of Ramzan.

Meanwhile, a large Holi procession passed near the mosque, with around 3,000 people participating. To maintain law and order, a heavy police deployment was in place throughout the city.

Police Officer Anuj Chaudhary expressed satisfaction with the peaceful proceedings.

"People have celebrated Holi with great harmony in Sambhal. There have been no reports of any disturbances. Worshippers offered namaz without any issues," he said.

"Local communities took the initiative to cover mosques themselves. I thank Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for ensuring law and order," he added.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Bishnoi also highlighted the cooperative spirit in the region.

"Everything is going on peacefully and with affection. People here are fostering brotherhood. The diligent efforts of the Sambhal police have paid off," he remarked.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vandana Mishra noted that a total of 68 Holi processions took place in Sambhal, including two that passed through areas with mixed populations.

"Thanks to the teamwork of our administration and security personnel, everything proceeded smoothly," she said.

Sambhal DM Rajender Pensiya said, "People celebrated Holi with traditional fervour. More than 60 processions were taken out in the city under tight security."

Given the overlap of Holi and Friday prayers, authorities had issued an alert across the state, with special arrangements made in Sambhal to prevent any untoward incidents. A strong police presence and community cooperation ensured that both Holi festivities and Ramzan prayers were observed without disruption.

The peaceful celebrations are significant in light of tensions in Sambhal following communal riots on November 24 last year, which were triggered by an Archaeological Survey of India examination of a Mughal-era Shahi Jama mosque.

