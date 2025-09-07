Hockey: India lift fourth Men's Asia Cup title with 4-1 win over Korea, qualify for 2026 World Cup

Rajgir, Sep 7 (IANS) India lifted their fourth Hockey Men's Asia Cup crown with a commanding 4-1 victory over South Korea in the final in Rajgir, Bihar, on Sunday. The triumph marks India’s first continental title in eight years and secures their qualification for next year’s World Cup in Belgium and Netherlands.

Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh and Amit Rohidas found the back of the net for the hosts, with Dilpreet bagging a brace. Korea’s Son Dain managed a consolation strike in the final quarter, but it wasn’t enough to derail India’s dominance. Jugraj Singh nearly added to the tally but saw his penalty stroke saved.

The victory capped off a memorable campaign for India, who entered the final brimming with confidence after dismantling China 7-0 in the Super 4s. That win was a showcase of their attacking depth: Abhishek scored twice, while Shilanand Lakra, Dilpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, and Sukhjeet Singh also got on the scoresheet.

India maintained their unbeaten record in the tournament, including five wins and a draw. Under the leadership of Harmanpreet Singh, India dominated the pool stage with three consecutive wins. In the Super 4s, they continued their strong run with emphatic victories over Malaysia (4-1) and China (7-0), while settling for a 2-2 draw against South Korea.

This marks India’s fourth Asia Cup triumph, adding to their previous titles in 2003, 2007, and 2017. South Korea remain the most successful team in the competition’s history with five titles - claimed in 1994, 1999, 2009, 2013 and 2022.

After securing a berth for next year's spectacle in Belgium and the Netherlands from August 14 to 30, 2026, India will aim for a podium finish.

India’s best performances at the Men’s Hockey World Cup since their title win in 1975 have been two fifth-place finishes, achieved in 1982 and 1994.

The team has featured in all 15 editions of the tournament so far, including the most recent one held in 2023 in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

