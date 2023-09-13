Hockey: FIH withdraws Olympic qualifier from Pakistan, claim local reports

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Unconfirmed reports from Pakistan have claimed that the international hockey federation has withdrawn the men's Olympic qualifier from Pakistan because of issues related to the Pakistan Hockey Federation.

The local media in Pakistan reported on Tuesday that the FIH had made the tough decision to withdraw the hosting rights for one of the two Olympic qualifiers from Pakistan because of "growing concern over non-cooperation and undue interference in the daily operations of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF)."

The report could not be confirmed independently as messages to an FIH spokesperson did not get any response on Tuesday.

Pakistan was to host the men's Olympic qualifiers early next year along with China and Spain. The Olympic qualifiers could have been the first major international hockey event in Pakistan since the Champions Trophy in 2004.

In a report, website Geosuper.tv noted that the Pakistan Hockey Federation has recently been suspended by the nation's Sports Board (PSB), which subsequently mandated fresh elections just last month. "

"The suspension of the Pakistan Hockey Federation, sanctioned by the state-owned institution, PSB, has played a pivotal role in the International body's decision. In a prior announcement made in July, FIH had disclosed that China, Pakistan, and Spain were chosen to host the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers, scheduled to unfold between January 13 and 21, 2024," the report said.

