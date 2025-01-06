HM Shah to launch ‘Bharatpol’ portal to help track global cyber crooks

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Tuesday launch the ‘Bharatpol’ portal developed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to help law enforcement agencies access international police assistance in cyber and financial crimes.

The growing footprint of transnational crimes including cyber-crime, financial crimes, online radicalisation, organised crimes, drug trafficking and human trafficking, necessitates rapid and real-time international assistance in criminal investigations. To address this challenge, CBI has developed the Bharatpol Portal, accessible through its official website, which will bring all the stakeholders on a common platform, said the ministry in a statement.

The portal will significantly facilitate Indian LEAs enabling real-time information sharing for faster access to international police assistance.

The CBI, as the National Central Bureau (NCB-New Delhi) for Interpol in India, facilitates international cooperation in criminal matters in collaboration with various agencies across the country, including law enforcement agencies, it said.

At the Central, State, and Union Territory levels, this coordination is executed through Interpol Liaison Officers (ILOs), who are further linked to Unit Officers (UOs) at the level of Superintendents of Police, Commissioners of Police and Branch Heads, within their respective organisations. Presently, communications among the CBI, ILOs, and UOs primarily rely on letters, emails and faxes, the statement said.

The Bharatpol portal will streamline the processing of all requests for international assistance through Interpol, including the issuance of Red Notices and other colour-coded Interpol notices.

The statement said the Bharatpol portal will become a transformative tool for field-level police officers, enhancing their efficiency in dealing with crimes and security challenges. By facilitating easier and faster access to international assistance, it will strengthen India's efforts in combating transnational crimes.

Home Minister Shah will also present Police Medals to 35 CBI officials, who have been awarded the President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service and the Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation.

Several dignitaries and senior officers from various Ministries/Departments including the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, DoPT, Central Vigilance Commission and Central Police Organisations will attend the event in New Delhi.

