HM Amit Shah to visit Bengal two days after PM Modi’s program

Kolkata, May 27 (IANS) The Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to West Bengal this weekend, two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending two programmes, in Alipurduar district on May 29.

As per the schedule, the Union Home Minister will be arriving in Kolkata on the evening of May 31. On the same evening, he will have a meeting with the state leadership of the BJP at the hotel in Salt Lake on the northern outskirts of Kolkata, where he will make a night stay.

On the following day, June 1, Shah will address a rally of the party workers, which has been scheduled at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in central Kolkata.

He will go back to New Delhi on the evening of June 1.

BJP's former national secretary Rahul Sinha said that over 10,000 party workers, including all the elected MPs and legislators of the party, will be attending the rally at Netaji Indoor Stadium.

Political observers feel that the subsequent tours to West Bengal in the same week, first by the Prime Minister and then by the Union Home Minister, are extremely significant amid the crucial state assembly election scheduled next year, as well as the by-polls for Kaliganj Assembly constituency in Nadia district next month.

A member of the state committee of the BJP in West Bengal said that in the meeting with the state leadership of the party on May 31, the Union Home Minister is expected to outline the political, organisational and campaign strategy for the party for the forthcoming elections.

“He is also expected to give the blueprint on how to highlight anti-incumbency and corruption issues against both the West Bengal government and the ruling Trinamool Congress,” the state committee member said.

