HM Amit Shah to participate in Hyderabad’s Ganesh Nimajjanam

Hyderabad, Sep 3 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in Ganesh Nimajjanam festivities in Hyderabad on September 6.

At Moazzam Jahi Market, he will welcome Ganesh idols joining the annual procession, organised by Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Every year, the Samithi invites leaders of the BJP, RSS, VHP and other Hindu organisations for the procession. This is the first time that the Union Home Minister will be participating in the annual event.

According to Telangana BJP, Amit Shah will arrive in Hyderabad at 1.10 p.m. on September. After landing at Begumpet Airport by the special aircraft, he will reach the ITC Kakatiya Hotel, where he will meet state BJP leaders.

He will discuss the latest political situation in the state and review the party’s preparedness for the upcoming local body elections in the state. Issues relating to strengthening the party in Telangana are also likely to be discussed during the hour-long meeting.

The Union Home Minister will see the photo exhibition to be organised by Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi on its journey of 46 years. The event will be organised at the same venue.

After visiting the photo exhibition, Amit Shah will virtually lay the foundation stone for the headquarters of the 28th battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Amit Shah will conclude his visit with the participation in Ganesh Nimajjanam festivities at Moazzam Jahi Market.

Every year, Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi organises the Nimjjanam procession. Thousands of idols installed in various parts of the city and outskirts join the centralised procession, which passes through different areas to culminate at Hussain Sagar in the heart of the city.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C. V. Anand reviewed the security arrangements for the procession. He stated that around 30,000 police personnel are being deployed to ensure the Ganesh immersion procession is conducted peacefully across the city.

Commissioner Anand, along with GHMC Commissioner R.V. Karnan, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu, Additional Commissioner Vikram Singh Mann, HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath, Hyderabad Traffic Joint Commissioner Joel Davis, and Hyderabad District Collector Harichandan Dasari, inspected the Balapur Ganesh immersion procession route.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.