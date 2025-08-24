HM Amit Shah to inaugurate All India Speakers’ Conference 2025 today at Delhi Assembly

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the first-ever All India Speakers’ Conference 2025 at the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Sunday.

The two-day national event marks a historic moment as it commemorates the centenary of Veer Vitthalbhai Patel’s election as the first Indian Speaker of a legislative body.

Organised under the leadership of Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, the conference will witness participation from Speakers and Deputy Speakers of State Legislative Assemblies across India, as well as Chairmen and Deputy Chairmen of Legislative Councils from six states.

The event aims to foster dialogue and collaboration on legislative practices, democratic values, and parliamentary procedures.

The inaugural session will be addressed by Home Minister Amit Shah, who will also release a special commemorative postage stamp in honour of Vitthalbhai Patel.

Additionally, Shah will inaugurate a unique exhibition showcasing the 100+ year journey of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, formerly the seat of the Imperial Legislative Council, which later became the Central Legislative Assembly and eventually evolved into the first Parliament of India.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will attend the ceremony as Chief Guests, highlighting the collaborative significance of this national-level gathering.

Several prominent leaders and former parliamentary dignitaries will deliver keynote addresses. Notable among them are Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Kiren Rijiju, and former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar.

The conference will focus on key themes such as the strengthening of democratic institutions, the role of legislative bodies in a federal structure, and the legacy of parliamentary pioneers like Vitthalbhai Patel.

Focusing on digital innovations, including AI-enabled tools, the conference aims to enhance transparency, efficiency, and responsiveness in lawmaking.

