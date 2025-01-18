HM Amit Shah to hold discussions on disaster management in Vijayawada tomorrow

New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) With the aim of encouraging a zero-casualty approach in disaster management, Home Minister Amit Shah will on Sunday interact with top officials of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) at Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh.

HM Shah will be the Chief Guest at the 20th Foundation Day Celebrations of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Vijayawada, a statement mentioned.

On this occasion, HM Shah shall inaugurate and lay the foundation for projects worth over Rs 200 crore.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is now adopting a zero-casualty approach for disaster management, rather than a relief-centered approach. This approach aims to achieve the goal of Zero Casualty during disasters, said a statement.

The Home Minister will also inaugurate the premises of three important centers on Sunday, which include the Southern Campus of the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), Campus of the 10th Battalion of the NDRF, and the premises of the Regional Response Centre (RRC) in Supaul (9th Battalion).

An official said that under PM Modi's Vision@2047, NIDM and NDRF are making significant contributions towards making India disaster-resilient and strengthening the disaster risk reduction system in the country. They are playing a crucial role in human resource development, capacity building, training, research, documentation, and policy formulation.

HM Shah will also lay the foundation stone for a new ‘Integrated Indoor Shooting Range’ at the National Police Academy (NPA) in Hyderabad, where IPS probationary officers will be trained in firing skills.

This ‘Integrated Indoor Shooting Range’ will be 50 meters long and have 10 lanes, allowing 10 individuals to practice firing simultaneously.

The shooting range will be operational in all weather conditions, fully automated, and technologically advanced. It is being constructed at a cost of Rs 27 crore.

The state-of-the-art technology of this range will be in line with international standards, and it will be a unique facility among all police organisations in the country.

The 10th Battalion of the NDRF has set an extraordinary example of dedication, efficiency, and professionalism in the field of disaster management.

Since its formation, this battalion has participated in over 800 missions, saving the lives of more than 15,000 people and evacuating over one lakh citizens to safe locations.

In the 2016, Asian Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (AMCDRR), PM Modi outlined a 10-point agenda for disaster risk reduction, which continues to guide India's disaster management policy.

In line with the 10-point agenda given by PM Modi, the Indian Universities and Institutions Network for Disaster Risk Reduction (IUINDRR-NIDM) has been established under the auspices of the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM).

The aim of this network is to highlight the role of education, research, and training in building disaster resilience, and to develop model curricula for integrating disaster risk reduction (DRR) at various levels.

To meet the needs of the southern part of the country, the Central government established the Southern Campus of NIDM in Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh, under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, 2014.

This campus has been partially operational since May 2023, and in a short span of time, more than 44 training programmes have been organised, with over 2,130 stakeholders trained in various aspects of disaster management.

