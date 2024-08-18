HKSAR chief executive attends forum for policy address public consultation

Hong Kong, Aug 18 (IANS) John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), on Sunday vowed to serve the public with dedication to improve their livelihood.

"My team and I will take the views of the public seriously, continue to be innovative and proactive in addressing the concerns of our people, and unite all sectors in society to build a vibrant economy and strive for development," Lee said while attending 2024 Policy Address District Forum, where he led his team of principal officials to listen to the public's views on the upcoming Policy Address, Xinhua news agency reported.

"I am grateful to everyone present today for taking the time on Sunday to participate in the Policy Address District Forum and for having fruitful interactions with my team and me.

"In the Policy Addresses over the last two years, many initiatives were developed based on the views received during the District Forum.

"The valuable views of the public have helped me gain a deeper understanding of the issues facing society and local communities as I prepare my Policy Address, enabling us to come up with policies that better address the needs of the public," said Lee.

The two-hour forum consisted of two sessions, covering such topics as land and housing, transport, innovation and technology, financial services development, cultural and creative industries, education, youth, poverty alleviation and support for the disadvantaged, and healthcare, among others. About 120 people from various backgrounds attended the event.

The principal officials who participated in the forum included Chief Secretary for Administration Eric Chan Kwok-ki; Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po; Acting Secretary for Justice Horace Cheung Kwok-kwan; Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration Warner Cheuk Wing-hing; Deputy Financial Secretary Michael Wong Wai-lun; Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Kevin Yeung Yun-hung; Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Erick Tsang Kwok-wai; Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu; Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung; Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau Ying-wah; and Secretary for Health Lo Chung-mau.

Also present were the Secretary for Transport and Logistics Lam Sai-hung; the Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn Hon-ho; Secretary for Housing Winnie Ho Wing-yin; Secretary for the Civil Service Ingrid Yeung Ho Poi-yan; Secretary for Education Christine Choi Yuk-lin; Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong; Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Alice Mak Mei-kuen; Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun Yuk-han; and Acting Secretary for Environment and Ecology Diane Wong Shuk-han.

