History-sheeter arrested for attempt to murder, open fires at police team in MP's Damoh

Damoh, March 20 (IANS) A history-sheeter arrested under the charges of attempt to murder, opened fire at a police team when he was taken to the spot in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh, police said on Thursday.

The police added that the accused person identified as Kasim Kasai, who was wanted in connection with an attempt to murder case, was arrested from Kasai Mandi at a village early on Wednesday.

Following which, a police team was taking him for recovery of weapon he used during the crime committed few days ago at the Kaisai Mandi area.

Meanwhile, the accused opened fire at the police team, leaving one police officer injured.

"In the meantime, the accused pulled out a gun and opened fire at police party and tried to escape. Police team also responded and shot on his left leg and arrested him. Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Anand Ahirwar has also received minor injury on his right hand," Damoh Superintendent of Police (SP), Shrutkirti Somvanshi, told IANS.

He said that the accused Kasai was taken to a hospital for treatment and has been discharged from the hospital and further investigation in the matter was underway.

ASI Ahirwar was also discharged from the hospital later.

"He (accused Kasim Kasai) was arrested in connection with an attempt to murder case and case was registered few days back. Investigation revealed that as many as 23 criminal cases are registered again him in different police stations in Damoh district, including cow smuggling and attempt to murder," Somvanshi added.

Later, enraged with the incident, Kasai's supporters held a protest and tried to block traffic on busy road, alleging that he was arrested in a fake case.

However, the police team took prompt action and detained them.

"Some people tried to block traffic on a road, however, police team reached there and situation was normalised. Damoh police is alert and those who will try to disrupt law and order will be punished," the Damoh SP added.

