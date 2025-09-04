'Historic relief for common man': Rajasthan CM welcomes GST reforms, thanks PM Modi

Jaipur, Sep 4 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday hailed the GST Council’s decision to reduce tax slabs as a 'historic step' that would ease the lives of crores of people, boost trade, and provide direct relief to the common man.

Speaking to media persons in the Vidhan Sabha, CM Sharma expressed his gratitude for the historic decision taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"This decision will benefit the common man, farmers, and the poor the most and will also give impetus to the economy. On behalf of 8 crore people of Rajasthan, I extend my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has cared for the priorities of the common man, roti, kapda aur makaan. By slashing GST rates, PM Modi has done a big work for the poor, traders and labourers. This Diwali will be special as people standing at the last rank will benefit the most," CM Sharma said.

The GST Council meeting, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, decided to abolish the 12 per cent and 28 per cent tax slabs and retain only two slabs -- 5 per cent and 18 per cent. This move, CM Sharma said, would simplify the tax structure, make compliance easier, and give fresh momentum to the economy.

“Earlier there were four slabs, now only two. The middle class, small businesses and common families will benefit. Life will become easier, and the economy will get new speed. The double engine government is continuously working for the welfare of people. I thank PM Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for bringing this transformation,” the CM added.

According to the government, the simplified GST regime will reduce the tax burden on consumers, boost MSMEs and small industries, and attract new investments and trade opportunities. Farmers, women, and youth are also expected to gain directly from lower prices and better market access.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister said the decision reflects PM Modi’s vision of making both India and its states developed, while ensuring that reforms keep the common man at the Centre.

“This is not just tax reform — it is a roadmap for empowerment, employment and economic growth,” Sharma said.

