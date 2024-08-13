Hindus in B'desh cry for justice, say community facing repeated threats to leave country

Dhaka, Aug 13 (IANS) The Bangladesh Jatiya Hindu Mohajot (BJHM), a grand national alliance of 23 religious organisations in the country, said on Tuesday that as many as 278 Hindu families have faced massive violence and vandalism in 48 districts of the nation since Sheikh Hasina resigned as the Prime Minister on August 5.

Releasing detailed data on the horrendous acts of violence committed against the Hindu community in the country between August 5 and August 12, BJHM leaders said they continue to live in fear despite having lived in the country for generations.

Calling itself a "politically neutral" Hindu rights body, the alliance also put forward a list of seven demands, urging the interim government led by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus to act fast during times of uncertainty.

"The incidents of vandalism, looting, arson, land grabbing, and threats to leave the country have been repeatedly inflicted on the Hindu community due to the shifting political landscape. This is not just an attack on individuals but an assault on the Hindu religion," Palash Kanti Dey, spokesperson and executive secretary of the alliance, was quoted as saying by Dhaka Tribune during a press conference organised at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Dey said the community leaders have conveyed their concerns to the interim government's Home Affairs Advisor Brigadier General (retd.) M. Sakhawat Hossain, who has assured that the issue will be raised in the next Cabinet meeting.

The seven demands submitted by the alliance include the conduct of a thorough judicial inquiry into the "worst communal attacks" on the Hindu community across the country; creation of a Minority Protection Act and Commission; restoration and repair of damaged temples and houses of the Hindu community at public expense; a speedy trial confirming punishment of the guilty with the entire investigation report to be made public; a detailed report on minority persecution in the country from 2000 till date; a three-day holiday during the upcoming Durga Puja festival; and, the establishment of a Minority Ministry.

"Whenever there is a change in government, Hindus are the first to be attacked. Although there were fewer incidents in the past, they have increased recently. We want to live in this country with security. We were born here, and we have rights in this country," said BJHM President Prabhas Chandra Roy.

Earlier in the day, the interim government's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus visited a historic Hindu temple in Dhaka and assured community leaders that establishing human rights and freedom of speech remains one of his prime goals.

"Everyone has equal rights in the country. There is no discrimination between us. Please help, be patient and judge us later on what we did and what we didn't. If we fail, then criticise," Yunus was quoted as saying by the local media during his visit to the Dhakeshwari National Temple - one of the most significant places of worship for the Hindu community in the region for over 800 years.

Asif Nazrul and A.F.M. Khalid Hossain, the legal and religious affairs advisors to the interim government, respectively, also accompanied Yunus to the temple.

"In our democratic spirit, we should not be seen as Muslims, Hindus or Buddhists, but as human beings. We must assert our rights. At the root of all problems lies the weakness of institutional arrangements. That is why such problems arise. Institutional systems need to be reformed," said Yunus in the presence of Bangladesh Puja Celebration Parishad President Vasudev Dhar, and General Secretary Santosh Sharma.

On Monday, Religious Affairs' Advisor Hossain condemned the attack on minorities and assured that the current establishment believes in communal harmony.

In a media briefing, Hossain asserted that the attacks on minority communities were carried out by "miscreants" against whom the interim government will take action.

He also mentioned that a list of destroyed houses and temples is being prepared and financial assistance will be given to the victims.

The continuing violence comes as a massive challenge for the interim government which was sworn-in on August 8 under the leadership of Muhammad Yunus.

On Saturday, tens of thousands of Hindus had converged in the heart of Chittagong, holding a massive protest rally against the ongoing attacks on the community, demanding safety and equal rights as citizens of the country.

The Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Oikya Parishad had also sent an 'open letter' to Yunus, expressing "profound sorrow and concern" over a particular group's "unprecedented violence" against the minorities.

"We seek protection because our lives are in a disastrous state. We are staying up at night guarding our homes and religious places. I have never seen such incidents in my life. We demand that the government restore communal harmony in the country," Nirmal Rosario, the President of the unity council, was quoted as saying by 'The Daily Star' newspaper.

The letter also mentioned that the communal violence, which began immediately after Hasina left Dhaka, has caused "widespread fear, anxiety, and uncertainty" among the minorities in Bangladesh.

"According to organisational details and media reports, thousands of Hindu families have become destitute while many temples have been attacked and burned. Numerous women have faced assaults, and there have been murders in several places. Other minorities have also suffered during this period," it said.

Similarly, the Bangladesh Hindu Jagran Mancha has also organised processions and rallies to protest against the recent vandalism, arson, looting, and attacks on the Hindu community across the country.

