Hindu Swabhiman Yatra is aimed at saving existence of Hindus: Giriraj Singh

Bhagalpur, Oct 17 (IANS) Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday said the Hindu Swabhiman Yatra is a mission to save the existence of Hindus.

Union Minister is all set to launch the first phase of his Hindu Swabhman Yatra from Bhagalpur on October 18.

Talking to IANS, Giriraj Singh said, "I believe that the demography of the entire country has completely changed. It is under a well-thought-out strategy. This has happened due to vote traders. It is not only Sahebganj, Purnia, and Katihar. The demography of 400 districts has changed drastically."

He further claimed that the country is not safe, they want to bring Sharia law into India.

"They want to bring Sharia law in India. But, as long as there are some people like us will oppose it," he added.

The yatra will start from Bhagalpur and end in Kishanganj. Giriraj Singh’s Hindu Swabhiman Yatra will pass through Muslim-dominated districts where Hindus live in fear and threat perception from Muslims.

This visit of Giriraj Singh will start from Bhagalpur on 18 October. He will reach Katihar on 19 October, Purnia on 20 October, Araria on 21 October and then Kishanganj on 22 October. This will be the first phase of the visit. The second phase has not been announced yet. This visit of his has raised the political temperature of Bihar.

On one hand, RJD and Congress are opposing his visit. On the other hand, JDU is also not happy with this visit. The reason for this is clear. BJP has now given up its fascination for Muslim voters.

On Monday, the Bihar unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) distanced the party from the proposed Hindu Swabhiman Yatra, saying he had organised the event in his personal capacity and that other BJP leaders too were free to join the yatra in their individual capacity.

