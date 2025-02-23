Himachal starting FASTag-based entry tax collection

Shimla, Feb 23 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh government is introducing FASTag-based entry tax collection at all 55 toll barriers in the state in a phased manner to streamline entry tax payments and reduce waiting time for commuters entering the state, an official said on Sunday.

In the first phase, the FASTag-based entry tax facility will be implemented at Garamaura in Bilaspur district, Parwanoo (main) and Tipra bypass in Parwanoo, both in Solan district, Govindghat in Sirmaur district, Kandwal in Kangra district, Mehatpur in Una district, and Baddi in Solan district.

A government spokesperson said the government has decided to auction-cum-tender all entry tax barriers for the financial year 2025-26, expecting a 7.5 per cent increase in entry tax revenue compared to the financial year 2024-25.

The successful toll lessees for the selected toll units must complete all formalities related to FASTag-based entry tax system implementation within 45 days, failing which their lease will be cancelled, said the spokesperson.

They will bear the entire cost of installation and operation, including charges of the issuer bank, NPCI, IHMCL and the acquiring bank.

Senior departmental officers have been directed to ensure timely implementation in their respective jurisdictions.

The spokesperson said that the toll lessees must submit an undertaking confirming FASTag-based entry tax system implementation at their own expense. Additionally, they must issue receipts to commuters making to-and-fro trips within 24 hours and they would be strictly prohibited from charging any amount beyond the approved toll rates.

Currently, all Himachal Pradesh-registered vehicles, excluding heavy commercial vehicles, are exempted from entry tax and the FASTag software will have a provision to ensure that no deductions are made for exempted vehicles.

The spokesperson added that this initiative aims to enhance travel convenience and improve entry tax collection efficiency across the state.

