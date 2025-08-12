Himachal to hold zero-waste festival in Keylong

Shimla, Aug 12 (IANS) Lahaul-Spiti Deputy Commissioner Kiran Bhadana said on Tuesday that a unique and Himachal Pradesh's zero-waste tribal festival, the state's first, will be held from August 14 to 16 in district headquarters Keylong.

The event will not only celebrate the vibrant tribal heritage of the region but also set a new benchmark for environmentally responsible festivities in the state.

She said the zero waste vision of the tribal festival will be brought to life through various initiatives, including complete ban on plastic bottles and disposable cutlery; drinking water availability at multiple stations with regular water quality checks for safe and sustainable hydration; use of 'pattal' (leaf plates) and biodegradable cutlery to ensure eco-friendly servings.

She added that even banners will be made of sustainable materials like cloth bags and cloth-based banners, replacing plastic.

There will also be clearly marked bins for waste segregation at multiple points, she said.

She added the Lahaul-Spiti district administration has partnered with NGOs, the Healing Himalayas and Saahas, for waste management, sustainability awareness and hands-on education on eco-friendly practices.

During the festival, a special attraction will be the Heritage Echoes Pavilion, a creatively designed space dedicated to the art, craft and living traditions of tribal communities.

In collaboration with the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India, artisans will be provided a prominent platform to showcase and sell their handcrafted products, handlooms and traditional cuisines, ensuring both cultural preservation and livelihood promotion.

The cultural segment, supported by the North Zone Cultural Centre, will feature performing troupes from Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat and Uttarakhand.

These will be complemented by captivating performances from Lahaul-Spiti, Pangi and other parts of Himachal Pradesh, making the festival a rich blend of local and national tribal artistry.

The Food Fiesta will offer a culinary journey that combines authentic tribal delicacies with global flavours, giving visitors a taste of cultures.

Deputy Commissioner Bhadana said the festival is not just a cultural celebration, but is also a statement of "our commitment to sustainability and heritage preservation".

