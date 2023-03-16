Himachal CM opens bailey bridge constructed in less than two months

Shimla, March 15 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday virtually inaugurated a bailey bridge on the Kharamukh-Holi road in the Bharmour assembly constituency of Chamba district.

The 190-ft span bridge has been constructed within one and a half months at a cost of Rs 2.50 crore that will benefit around 15,000 people of 10 gram panchayats.

Former minister Thakur Singh Bharmouri and Deputy Commissioner D.C. Rana joined the event virtually from Chamba.

The bridge had collapsed on February 3.

The Chief Minister praised the efforts of the PWD and engineers for completing the construction work of the bridge in a record time. He also appreciated Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh for taking special interest in completing the bridge at the earliest.

Emphasizing on the better road infrastructure in the State, Sukhu said it is the resolve of the government to provide the best road connectivity to the people so that they do not face any inconvenience.

He said the Public Works Department has been asked to undertake maintenance and widening works of roads on priority to ensure comfort to the commuters.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has agreed in principle for the construction of four-lane road from Shimla to Matour with an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore and Rs 12,000 crore for four-laning of Pathankot to Mandi highway, he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.