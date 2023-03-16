Gurugram: Traffic police issues advisory over repair work on NH-48

Gurugram, March 15 (IANS) To avoid traffic congestion due to repair work on the carriageways of NH-48 between Rangpuri and Rajokri the Gurugram traffic police issued an advisory on Wednesday.

The stretch between Rangpuri and Rajokri on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway will be closed for 90 days, which will affect commuters going to and from Delhi to Gurugram.

"With the current infra upgradation work by the NHAI on NH-48 between Rang Puri and Rajoukari Stretch. There can be traffic congestion on the expressway. To avoid major delay and inconvenience commuters are requested to take alternate routes," read the advisory.

Traffic police recommended alternate routes as per your destination towards Delhi from Gurugram:

According to the advisory for West, North west-Delhi Commuters/Vehicles are recommended to take Old Delhi Road-Dundahera Border- kapashera Border Dwarka Link Road-Dwarka-West, North-West Delhi.

For Airport (T1-3), Central Delhi commuters/vehicles are recommended to stay on NH-48.

For South, South-East Delhi Commuters/ Vehicles are recommended to take MG road Via Ghitorni-Mehrauli-South, South-east, East Delhi.

For Badarpur Border, Jasola, Ashram Noida Greater Noida commuters/Vehicles are recommended to take Gurugram FB road-Badkal- Badarpur border-Ashram road, Noida Greater Noida.

"For any inconvenience, you are requested to dial 1095, 0124-2386000 Gurugram Traffic control room in this regard," the traffic police said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.