Himachal CM hands over child to foster mother, appeals to adopt children

Shimla, Dec 16 (IANS) Aryan (name changed) was handed over to his adoptive mother on Monday by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu under the ‘Children of the State’ scheme at a function in Shishu Grih at Tutikandi here.

He congratulated Aryan’s new mother and extended best wishes for a bright and prosperous future for the child.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister made an earnest appeal to the affluent members of society to come forward and adopt children growing up in Shishu Grih and orphanages. He said that the state government was making all possible efforts for the welfare of underprivileged sections of society and formulating schemes in this direction.

He said that the government was now the "mother and father" to 4,000 helpless children and these children have been officially adopted as 'Children of the State.'

The government has been bearing the education and other expenses of these children, and preparing them to deal with future challenges, an official statement quoting the Chief Minister said.

He said the government has launched the ‘Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Aashray Yojana’ to support the welfare of vulnerable children.

Under this scheme, 49 Bal-Balika Ashrams are currently being supported across Himachal Pradesh. He highlighted that Himachal Pradesh was the first state in India to enact a law dedicated to the welfare of such children.

He also mentioned the establishment of the Sukh-Aashray Kosh which was playing a pivotal role in providing essential support for the education and future of such children.

He said that the government has also launched the ‘Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojana’ to ensure the overall development and well-being of all the children in the state. This scheme aims to improve the education, health, and nutrition of children aged 0-27 years from families of widows, abandoned, divorced, or disabled parents.

