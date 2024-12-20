HIL: Sara Ali Khan, King to headline star-studded opening ceremony

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) The much-awaited Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 is set to return in grand style, beginning with an extravagant opening ceremony at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, scheduled to take place ahead of the opening match on December 28. The event, which promises to be a celebration of sport, entertainment, and cutting-edge technology, will feature dazzling performances from top Indian celebrities under the vibrant theme ‘Hockey ka Jashn.'

Bollywood sensation Sara Ali Khan and famous music artist King will headline the evening with their electrifying performances. The internationally acclaimed Shiamak Davar Dance Troupe will bring the stage to life with dynamic choreography, creating a high-energy atmosphere that will set the tone for the exciting HIL season ahead. A standout feature of the night will be the innovative anamorphic floor projection mapping, offering a visually immersive experience for fans with 3D illusions projected on the stadium floor.

In an effort to bring fans closer to the action, tickets to both the opening ceremony and all HIL 2024-25 matches will be free for spectators in Rourkela. This initiative aims to make the league more accessible to fans across the country, ensuring they can witness the world-class sporting spectacle live.

Dilip Tirkey, chairperson Hockey India League said, “Rourkela is a city with a deep love for hockey, and it’s only fitting that we launch the league with such a grand celebration here.”

Bhola Nath Singh, member of the Hockey India League (HIL) Governing Committee, expressed his excitement about the opening ceremony, stating, "This year’s opening ceremony is set to be unlike anything we have ever done before. We wanted to make it a true festival of hockey, blending entertainment and innovation in a way that excites fans and brings the sport closer to them. From Sara Ali Khan and King’s performances to the cutting-edge visual effects, we are confident this event will set the stage for an unforgettable season of hockey."

"The opening ceremony will not only celebrate the sport but also the fans who have been eagerly awaiting the return of HIL. We are thrilled to invite everyone to experience this extraordinary event," he added.

Fans in attendance will also have the opportunity to engage in interactive experiences such as green-screen photo booths, where they can create personalised hockey-themed memorabilia to take home as souvenirs from the event.

The HIL 2024-25 opening ceremony will be broadcast live on DD Sports and other channels on Doordarshan Network. Fans can also catch the live stream on Prasar Bharati’s new OTT platform, Waves. For those tuning in via the Sony Network, matches will be available on Sony Ten 1 (English), Sony Ten 3 (Hindi), and Sony Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu) in both SD and HD. Additionally, the action will be streamed live on Sony LIV.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.