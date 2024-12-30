HIL 2024-25: UP Rudras secure comeback victory over Kalinga Lancers

Rourkela, Dec 30 (IANS) James Mazarelo put in a match-winning performance to set up a 3-1 win for the UP Rudras against the Kalinga Lancers in their Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 match at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium here on Monday. Despite trailing to a first-quarter goal from Enrique Gonzalez (13`), the UP Rudras secured a superb comeback win thanks to goals from Kane Russell (45`, 60`) and Sudeep Chirmako (50`).

It was the UP Rudras who set the tempo early in the first quarter with captain Hardik Singh dictating play from the heart of midfield. Though they had more circle penetrations than the Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, the UP Rudras forward line did not test Krishan Bahadur Pathak in goal. The Vedanta Kalinga Lancers finally found their rhythm midway through the quarter with English forward Nicolas Bandurak proving to be a menace for the UP Rudras defence with Arthur van Doren also having a crack at goal.

Kalinga Lancers duly took the lead in the 13th minute with a clinical move down the right flank. Sanjay made a run down the right channel and found the young Boby Singh Dhami on the goalline. Dhami threaded the Rudras defence to find Enrique Gonzalez who gave his side the lead with a first-time finish. The Kalinga Lancers could have gone into the second quarter with a three-goal lead but for some good goalkeeping by Mazarelo. The English goalkeeper first kept out Alexander Hendrickx’s drag-flick before saving follow-up attempts from Partap Lakra and Thierry Brinkman.

Mazarelo was a busy man at the start of the second quarter as well, with the Kalinga Lancers regularly finding ways to get inside the UP Rudras circle. The UP Rudras were static in attack as they failed to create decent chances in front of the goal. On top of that, they were up against a Kalinga Lancers defence which was proving difficult to break down. Particularly impressive was 21-year-old Rosan Kujur who was playing in front of his home fans.

The Kalinga Lancers were the dominant side in the first half as they racked up 13 circle penetrations compared to six from the UP Rudras. Crucially for the Rudras, Mazarelo made five saves in the first half to keep them alive in the match. The Englishman continued to keep his side in the game in the third quarter as he pulled off a diving save to deny Boby Singh Dhami a stunning goal in the 33rd minute. The UP Rudras attack finally began to click. In the 38th minute, Akashdeep Singh, who found himself in a promising position in the circle, only had Krishan Bahadur Pathak to beat but saw his shot being blocked at point-blank range by Sanjay.

Pathak was tested a minute later when Lars Balk’s pass from deep was delightfully deflected towards goal by Manmeet Singh. Pathak instinctively flung himself to his right to ensure his side kept their lead. Pathak made another good save two minutes from the end of the third quarter to deny Tanguy Cousyns. The UP Rudras had a golden opportunity to draw themselves level in the 44th minute as they won their first penalty corner. Kane Russell made no mistake as he fired in his drag flick past Pathak to set up a nail-biting final quarter.

The goal proved to be the wind in the UP Rudras’s sails as they started the fourth quarter on the front foot. The Rudras won possession high up the pitch with Sudeep Chirmako forcing Pathak to give away a penalty corner. The Lancers' captain was not going to be beaten for a second time from a penalty corner as he dove to his left to keep out the drag attempt. The Rudras completed an incredible turnaround in the 50th minute to take the lead for the first time in the match. Lars Balk’s drive from outside the circle was touched towards goal by Sudeep Chirmako. Gurjot Singh challenged Pathak for the shot but neither player was able to get a touch as the ball rolled into the goal. The home crowd was stunned into silence.

The Lancers upped their tempo looking to the equaliser but struggled to find a way past the impervious Mazarelo. The Netherlands’ 2024 Olympics gold medallist Thierry Brinkman found himself in a promising position in the 54th minute only to see his attempt being smothered by Mazarelo.

The Lancers threw the kitchen sink in their hunt for an equaliser as they removed goalkeeper Pathak for an extra outfield player for the final three minutes. However, it was the UP Rudras who came closest to scoring as Jobanpreet Singh failed to connect with a cross from the right with the goal gaping in front of him. The Rudras did get their third goal late as Lalit Kumar Upadhyay won a penalty corner with 14 seconds left on the clock. With no goalkeeper between the sticks and only four defenders to beat, Kane Russell secured his second of the night to give his side victory.

Player of the Match James Mazarelo said, “It is a massive win just to show that we know that even if we’re down in the game, we’re always in the match and then we can back ourselves to go and score multiple goals.”

