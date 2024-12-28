HIL 2024-25: Delhi SG Pipers defeat Gonasika in season opener

Rourkela, Dec 28 (IANS) Delhi SG Pipers triumphed 4-2 in the shoot-out over Gonasika after a 2-2 draw in the Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 season got off to a thrilling start at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium here on Saturday. Tomas Domene (5`, 39`) scored for Delhi SG Pipers while Struan Walker (26`) and Victor Charlet (35`) scored for Gonasika in regulation 60 minutes.

Argentina’s Domene scored the first goal of the HIL 2024-25 season in the fifth minute. Delhi SG Pipers captain Jake Whetton won possession high up the pitch and dribbled his way into the Gonasika circle before winning a penalty corner off Dipsan Tirkey. Domene rifled his drag flick into goal with goalkeeper Oliver Payne barely getting any time to react. Gonasika slowly found their rhythm as the first quarter went on and came close to equalising towards the end. Captain Manpreet Singh played a one-two with Jack Waller but failed to connect with the ball in front of goal.

Gonasika pressed hard for an equaliser and deservedly got it four minutes from the end of the second quarter. Araijeet Singh Hundal hit a powerful shot hoping to catch Delhi SG Pipers goalkeeper Benjamin Rennie off at the near post. The shot took a slight deflection off Gonasika forward Nikkin Thimmaiah’s stick and crashed onto the post. Rennie was caught off guard by Scotland’s Walker tapping the ball into the empty goal.

Delhi SG Pipers looked to hit back immediately but Payne made a couple of good saves to ensure both teams went into halftime on level terms. Having trailed for most of the first half, Gonasika took the lead early five minutes into the third quarter. Mandeep Singh and Araijeet Singh Hundal led a Gonasika counter before the latter won a penalty corner. France’s Victor Charlet’s ferocious drag flick evaded goalkeeper Pawan and Jarmanpreet Singh at the post sparking wild celebrations from the Gonasika players.

However, Gonasika’s lead lasted only four minutes. Walker received a five-minute suspension soon after for a poor foul and Delhi SG Pipers capitalised upon their numerical advantage. Ky Willott got the ball on the goalline and the Australian played an inch-perfect cut-back which Domene converted with ease.

Domene could have completed his hat-trick in the final minute of the third quarter from a penalty corner. However, Payne saved Domene’s drag flick before denying Sumit Kumar from the rebound. Payne was in imperious form as he pulled off two stunning saves midway through the fourth quarter to deny Delhi SG Pipers the lead. A minute later, Domene once again came close to completing his hat-trick but his drag-flick cannoned off the post.

Gonasika and Delhi SG Pipers went all in searching for a late winner but both goalkeepers stood firm as the match ended 2-2. In the penalty shootout, Delhi SG Pipers converted four of their five attempts to secure the victory. Jake Whetton, Tomas Domene, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, and Raj Kumar Pal converted successfully for Delhi SG Pipers.

In the second match of the HIL 2024-25, Hyderabad Toofans will play Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers before Soorma Hockey Club take on Tamil Nadu Dragons in the second match on Sunday.

