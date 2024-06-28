High-speed expendable aerial target 'ABHYAS' completes developmental trials

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully completed six consecutive developmental trials of the High-Speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) 'ABHYAS' with improved booster configuration from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, Odisha.

With this, ABHYAS has successfully completed 10 developmental trials demonstrating the reliability of the system.

According to the Defence Ministry, ​the trials were carried out with improved radar cross-section, and visual and infrared augmentation systems.

"During the trials, various mission objectives covering the safe release of booster, launcher clearance, and endurance performance were successfully validated. Two launches were conducted back-to-back within a gap of 30 minutes, demonstrating the ease of operation with minimum logistics. Representatives from the Services witnessed the flight trials," Defence Ministry officials said on Thursday.

ABHYAS, designed by DRDO's Aeronautical Development Establishment and developed through production agencies - Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Larsen & Toubro, offers a realistic threat scenario for weapon systems practice.

"This indigenous system is designed for autonomous flying with the help of an auto-pilot, a laptop-based Ground Control System for aircraft integration, pre-flight checks, and autonomous flight. It also has a feature to record data during flight for post-flight analysis,' the officials said.

The booster has been designed by Advanced Systems Laboratory and the navigation system by Research Centre Imarat. With identified production agencies, ABHYAS is now ready for production, they added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has complimented DRDO, Armed Forces and the Industry for the developmental trials of ABHYAS. "The successful tests are noteworthy testimony of synergy between scientists and industry," he said.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Samir V. Kamat congratulated the teams associated with the successful flight trial and said the system is cost-effective with huge export potential.

