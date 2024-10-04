Hezbollah says 17 Israeli soldiers killed in border clashes

Beirut, Oct 4 (IANS) Hezbollah said in a statement that the group killed 17 Israeli soldiers in border confrontations over the day.

Lebanese military sources and Hezbollah sources told Xinhua that after clashes lasting for about 10 hours, Hezbollah combat groups were able to stop the Israeli advance towards the southeastern villages of Adaisseh and Kafr Kila.

"The intensity of the clashes between the two parties decreased after the Israeli force withdrew behind the borderline and were limited to exchanging rockets and artillery fire," said the sources.

Lebanese military sources said violent clashes broke out Thursday afternoon between Hezbollah and an Israeli force that entered the villages of Adaisseh and Kafr Kila, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Israeli force of about 50 members crossed the Blue Line separating Lebanon and Israel, preceded by artillery shelling and airstrikes that targeted several towns and villages along the area, the sources said.

For its part, Hezbollah said in separate statements that its fighters targeted on Thursday a gathering of Israeli soldiers near the villages of Adaisseh and Kafr Kila with rockets and artillery shells, and detonated several explosive devices against the "hostile forces" that tried to infiltrate the two border villages.

The group added that it carried out 30 military operations on Thursday, targeting dozens of sites, gatherings, command centres, and artillery positions in northern Israel.

The Israeli army has not commented on the clashes yet.

A few days ago, the Israeli force started a "limited" ground operation in Lebanon, leading to heavy clashes with Hezbollah members on the Lebanese southern border.

Since October 8, 2023, Hezbollah and the Israeli army have been exchanging fire across the Lebanese-Israeli border amid fears of a broader conflict as the war between Hamas and Israel continues in the Gaza Strip.

