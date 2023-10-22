Hezbollah fighter killed in Lebanese-Israeli confrontations

Beirut, Oct 22 (IANS) A Hezbollah fighter was killed and another was injured in Israeli bombardment on the Lebanese-Israeli border, the Shiite military group has said.

A statement issued on Saturday evening noted that Hezbollah mourned its fighter, without providing more details.

Hezbollah also announced that its fighters fired guided missiles at an Israeli Hummer vehicle in the vicinity of Dovev in northern Israel, "killing and wounding its crew members", Xinhua news agency reported.

Sources from the Lebanese Internal Security Forces told news agency that the Israeli army bombed the outskirts of about 20 southern towns, causing severe damage to 15 homes and fires in forest areas and vineyards.

Meanwhile, Lebanese military sources said that an Israeli drone fired a missile at a car in the centre of the town of Hula in southeastern Lebanon, killing its driver and wounding another person.

Hezbollah retaliated by targeting four Israeli sites in the occupied Shebaa Farms and the Kfarchouba Hills with guided missiles and bombed three other areas with rockets and artillery shells, the sources added.

The escalation on the Lebanese-Israeli border began when Hezbollah fired multiple rockets on Oct. 8 toward Israeli military sites in support of a Hamas surprise attack against Israel. In response, the Israeli forces fired heavy artillery on southeastern Lebanon on the same day.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.