Here’s how Janhvi Kapoor ‘burnt’ herself

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) It seems Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor spent too much time in the sun as she got “sunburnt”.

Janhvi took to her Instagram, where she uploaded a mirror selfie. In the image, the actress is seen wearing orange shorts and a grey hued activewear crop top. Janhvi is flaunting her tanned back in the image.

For the caption, the actress wrote: “BURNT”.

The actress did not reveal where she was. However, Janhvi visited the old city of Kochi and even visited some of the iconic spots such as Jew Street. The 27-year-old star along with Sidharth Malhotra are shooting for the romantic comedy “Param Sundari”.

Sidharth had previously shared pictures and videos from Kochi on February 2. The video, captured from inside of a houseboat, shows the Chinese nets for catching fish in the Kumbalangi area of Kochi.

“Param Sundari” is a cross-cultural romance film. It has been locked for theatrical release on July 25.

The film is by production house Maddock Films, directed by Tushar Jalota of “Dasvi” fame. It centers on a love story between a North Indian played by Sidharth and a South Indian girl, filmed in Kerala.

The film “promises a heartfelt tale of love, where two worlds collide, and sparks are bound to fly. Set against the breathtaking backwaters of Kerala, this love story is a rollercoaster of laughter, chaos, and unexpected twists you won’t see coming,” per a description provided by Maddock, reports variety.com.

“Its like those films that Mani-sir (Mani Ratnam) used to do like ‘Saathiya’ (the Hindi-language remake of Tamil drama-romance film “Alai Payuthey”),” Maddock chief Dinesh Vijan told Variety.

“The kind of music it has and Janhvi playing a South Indian is interesting, Sid’s playing a Northern Delhi boy and the conflict is very cool. It’s like maybe taking ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ forward – there’s a high tech idea in there. But we are going into the ‘Kantara’ world of sorts – we are going a little more than than that.”

