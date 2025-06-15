Helicopter crash: U'khand CM Dhami expresses grief, says rescue ops underway

Dehradun, June 15 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his sorrow on Sunday regarding the helicopter crash in Gaurikund, Uttarakhand, which resulted in the loss of five lives.

The accident occurred in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district early Sunday morning. The helicopter, en route from Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi, crashed in the Gaurikund area due to inclement weather conditions.

Taking to X, CM Dhami posted, "Very sad news has been received about a helicopter crash in Rudraprayag district. SDRF, local administration and other rescue teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations."

"I pray to Baba Kedar for the safety of all the travellers," he added.

The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m., and seven people, including the pilot, were on board at the time of the crash.

Rescue and relief operations are currently underway, with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) dispatched to the crash site.

It is reported that the helicopter crashed into a forested area above Gauri Mai Khark.

Officials say poor visibility and adverse weather played a key role in the crash.

SDRF teams are now moving toward the spot to assist in recovery efforts.

Further details are awaited.

This tragic event follows a recent incident on June 7, when a helicopter bound for Kedarnath from Badasu helipad developed a technical fault mid-air.

The helicopter, carrying five passengers, experienced a malfunction barely two meters above the ground. The alert pilot managed to execute an emergency landing on the Rudraprayag-Gaurikund highway just below the helipad.

Although the tail of the helicopter was damaged and fell onto a parked car, and the front portion of a nearby shop was hit by the rotor blades, no pedestrians or vehicles were passing at the time, preventing further injuries.

The pilot suffered a back injury and was rushed to a hospital before being referred to a higher medical centre. All passengers were unharmed.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.