Heavy traffic jams witnessed on Delhi borders ahead of G20 Summit

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) Heavy traffic jams were witnessed at Delhi borders following the checking and pickets by police on Friday.

There were long queues of vehicles on Noida-Kalindi Kunj road, Gurugram border, MG road, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Singhu borders.

"I have been stuck for over 30 minutes here on Kanlindi Kunj road from Noida. I had to reach Sarita Vihar and I don’t know how much time it will take as traffic is moving at snail’s pace," said Amit Shahni, whose office is in Noida's Sector 62.

"Today, I was expecting traffic to be less but it is unexpectedly more than other days," said Neeraj, a commuter stuck on the Noida-Delhi border.

From Thursday midnight, non-essential vehicles were directed to use the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways and other alternate routes from city borders.

"This restriction applies to Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs), Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs), and Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs), which will not be allowed to enter Delhi. However, goods vehicles transporting essential commodities like milk, vegetables, fruits, and medical supplies, with valid permissions, will have entry permission," as per a traffic advisory.

In preparation for the upcoming G20 summit at Pragati Maidan on September 9-10, Delhi Police has implemented various security measures. These include deploying skilled markswomen and armed forces at key locations, intensifying border areas patrolling, and conducting thorough security checks.

To bolster their efforts, Delhi Police is receiving support from a force of over 50,000 security personnel, K9 dog squads, and mounted police units.

