Heavy security deployed, traffic advisory issued ahead of PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony (Ld)

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony on Sunday evening, security has been enhanced and Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory regarding the diversion and restrictions on surrounding roads of Rashtrapati Bhawan.

According to traffic police, on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m., Sansad Marg (between Transport Bhawan and T-point Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg), North Avenue Road, South Avenue Road, Kushak Road, Rajaji Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Talkatora Road and Pt. Pant Marg will be closed and only pedestrian movement will be allowed.

"No vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Imtiaz Khan Marg, Rakab Ganj Road, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg, Pandit Pant Marg and Talkatora Road," said the advisory.

The traffic cops further said that vehicles found parked on the above roads shall be towed away and prosecuted for improper parking and disobedience of lawful instructions.

Towed vehicles would be parked in the Traffic Pit at Pandit Pant Marg towards Gole Dak Khana.

The traffic will be diverted from Patel Chowk, Roundabout Patel Chowk, Rail Bhawan, Roundabout Gurudwara Rakab Ganj, Gole Dakkhana, Roundabout RML and Roundabout GPO. People who are going towards ISBT/Railway Stations/Airports are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand, the advisory added.

Meanwhile, Section 144 CrPC has been already imposed in the national capital.

A senior police officer said that five paramilitary units have been stationed at both the inner and outer perimeters of Rashtrapati Bhavan, as well as around Kartavya Path to maintain strict security measures.

"Air-to-ground surveillance is operational in the Lutyens Delhi area to ensure the safety of the guests. Snipers are positioned around the venue for additional security. These arrangements are comparable to those implemented during the G20 Summit last year," the official added.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has also banned the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-sized powered aircraft, quadcopters or even by para-jumping from aircraft on June 9 and 10.

“It has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or even by para-jumping from aircraft, etc.,” the Police Commissioner order read.

