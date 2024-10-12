Heavy rains in Tiruvallur hamper restoration works after Bagmati Express derailment

Chennai, Oct 12 (IANS) Heavy rains in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district have delayed the removal of the derailed coaches of Bagmati Express, which was involved in an accident on Friday night at the Kavarapettai station.

The restoration of the damaged railway track is also progressing at a slow pace following the derailment. Southern Railway sources told IANS that despite adverse weather conditions, the removal of the derailed coaches of the Bagmati Express is progressing but at a slow pace.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted heavy rains from October 12 to 16 across all districts of the state due to a cyclonic system.

It should be noted that nineteen passengers of the Bagmati Express (Train No. 12578), which derailed at Kavarapettai on the night of October 11, have been admitted to hospital.

The condition of four passengers is reported to be serious. Southern Railway has already launched a high-level investigation into the accident.

The Bagmati Express, running from Mysuru to Darbhanga in Bihar, collided with a stationary goods train at 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

The impact caused 12 coaches of the Bagmati Express to derail, and a parcel van of the train caught fire, which was later extinguished by fire and rescue services.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) promptly arrived at the scene and conducted rescue operations.

Sources within the Railways told IANS that the accident occurred due to a signal failure. Train No. 12578, the Mysuru-Darbhanga Express, had been given a green signal to pass through the main line.

However, the train, travelling at 75 km/h, entered the loop line and collided with the rear of a goods train stationed there.

The express train crossed Ponneri railway station at 8:27 p.m. and was given a green signal to pass through the next station, Kavarapettai, via the main line.

A statement from Southern Railway said: “While entering Kavarapettai station, the train crew experienced a heavy jerk, and instead of proceeding onto the main line as signaled, the train entered the loop line at 75 km/h and collided with the goods train.”

Railway officials confirmed that the crew was unharmed and that the fire in the parcel van was successfully extinguished. “So far, no casualties have been reported, but some injuries have occurred.

"All the injured have been taken to nearby hospitals,” the official said. Train movement on both sides of the section has been affected, and alternative arrangements are being made for the transportation of passengers.

Friday night’s accident in Southern Railway bears similarities to the Balasore incident in Odisha on June 2, 2023, which resulted in the deaths of 290 passengers and injuries to more than 900.

