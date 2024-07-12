Heavy rains in Mumbai disrupt flights again

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Leading airlines IndiGo and Air India have issued alerts on flight schedules being disrupted due to heavy rains in Mumbai on Friday, while IMD has forecast more rain for the city.

The two airlines have advised passengers to closely monitor the status of their flights before setting out for the airport to avoid inconvenience.

IndiGo has issued an advisory stating: “Flights are impacted due to heavy rains and air traffic congestion in Mumbai. Do keep a tab on the flight status http://bit.ly/3DNYJqj. Wishing you happy and safe travels!"

Air India said: "Flights to and from Mumbai are getting affected due to heavy rains. Guests are advised to start early for the airport, as slow traffic and waterlogging may delay movement."

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department warned of intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai during the next three to four hours. According to its weather bulletin, moderate to heavy rain is expected in the city and its suburbs.

IMD has also issued a yellow alert in the Thane and Raigad regions in their nowcast warning today.

