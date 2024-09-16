Heavy rains damage ancient pagodas in Myanmar's Bagan

Yangon, Sep 16 (IANS) Heavy rains in central Myanmar's Mandalay region have damaged ancient pagodas in Bagan, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, state-run daily The Mirror reported on Monday.

The recent downpours have damaged notable structures in Bagan, including the southern gate of Shwezigon Pagoda, the northern arch of Thatbyinnyu Pagoda, and have caused the collapse of Sinka brick building, the report said.

According to the country's Department of Meteorology and Hydrology, the meteorological station in Nyaung-U, near Bagan, reported a record 216 mm of rainfall on September 12, the highest in 60 years, Xinhua news agency reported.

Myanmar's State Administration Council Chairman Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, along with other senior officials, on Sunday visited and inspected the damaged pagodas, the report added.

With a history of over 1,000 years, Bagan is renowned for its more than 3,000 ancient Buddhist pagodas and structures. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) designated Bagan as a World Heritage Site in 2019.

